Cox Automotive U.K. and Rivus Fleet Solutions to provide total after-sales services across the U.K., consistent with the asset-light business model being deployed across the Fisker business

Fisker confirms it intends to enter the U.K. market in 2023, names London as the location for the country's first consumer experience center set to open in 2022

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions today confirmed that it has signed agreements with Cox Automotive U.K. ("Cox") and Rivus Fleet Solutions ("Rivus") to provide a range of after-sales services for the U.K. market. Consistent with Fisker's asset-light and digital-forward business model, Cox and Rivus will provide outsourced solutions covering various areas such as vehicle delivery, service maintenance, fleet management, mobile fleet servicing, valuation, trade-in, refurbishment and remarketing.

"In creating Fisker as a company focused on both product and ownership experience breakthroughs, partnerships with the world's leading service providers are an essential element to deliver that vision," commented Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. "With recent U.K. government announcements related to electric vehicles, we believe Fisker will be well placed and well timed to make significant progress in this important market, supported by Cox and Rivus as essential delivery partners."

Fisker recently announced a strategic cooperation with Magna International supporting the co-development and manufacture of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, projected to launch in Q4 2022. The Ocean will be assembled by Magna in Europe and is well-positioned to deliver class-leading range, functional interior space with third-row seating and overall vehicle performance.

Martin Forbes, president of Cox Automotive International, said, "Fisker will be an exciting addition to the U.K. market and will be able to take advantage of the full range of physical and digital services we have to support vehicle manufacturers. Our aim is to provide customers with the solutions needed to adapt to this fast-changing marketplace and, following the acquisition of CWL Limited this year, we have been investing heavily in our vehicle services and EV infrastructure to meet the expected growth in EV registrations."

Rivus Managing Director, Michael Scheidler adds, "By owning a network of garages across the U.K., Rivus is able to provide the flexibility, scale and quality control that meets the needs of Fisker and their ambitions for the future. We're already equipped to handle electric vehicles and news of us joining forces with Fisker has created a real buzz within the business. Our customer service operation and vehicle technicians are experts in supporting vehicles of this type so Fisker customers can always be confident of a great experience from Rivus Fleet Solutions."

The U.K. has consistently been one of the world's top 10 new vehicle markets and is anticipated be one of the first to open for Fisker after the planned launch of the Ocean in 2022. Earlier this year, Fisker confirmed it will commence opening consumer experience centers in major global cities from 2021. It is projected that Fisker will open the London experience center in 2022.

