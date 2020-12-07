Developing and maintaining a strong, sustainable, and secure oil and gas supply chain is crucial for the growth of the oil and gas industry. However, to achieve this, companies need to adopt efficient and comprehensive strategies, identify challenges and address them and employ data-driven insights in their decision-making. Infiniti's experts help oil and gas companies develop and implement cost-reducing, collaborative, novel, and innovative strategies to improve the oil and gas supply chain. To leverage data-driven and in-depth insights from Infiniti's experts and help growth in the oil and gas supply chain, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005064/en/

Strategies to Transform the Oil and Gas Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fluctuating prices, the shortage of crude oil and petroleum, changing perspectives toward fossil fuels, and supply chain complexities have substantially faltered the global oil and gas supply chain's growth. Oil and gas companies search for effective and sustainable strategies to address these challenges and build a resilient oil and gas supply chain. Developing a comprehensive understanding of the factors impacting the supply chain and identifying the ideal points to address recovery and growth in the oil and gas industry is crucial to propelling growth. Therefore, Infiniti's experts have highlighted the ideal strategies to change the oil and gas supply chain's current state and help companies adapt to the changing environment.

Unsure of the next step for the suffering oil and gas supply chain? To learn how the right strategies and actionable insights can transform your business and propel growth, request more information.

"The growth of oil and gas supply chain companies has been showing a trend of steady decline over the past couple of years. As the supply chain spending by operators has been cut back due to crumbling crude prices, the Oil Field Services and Equipment companies (OFSE) have been losing business," says an oil and gas industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's experts identified the following four strategies for companies to implement and recover the global oil and gas supply chain:

Reducing costs and adopting efficient strategies, such as expenditure cuts and staff reductions, can help companies lower their overall costs substantially

Strategic partnerships and improved contractor management can reduce coordination costs, and companies can offer a wider range of services

Performance-based contracts and other new revenue models can improve operator flexibility and create a more stable income flow

Adopting and investing in new technologies and driving efficiency can attain maximum cost reduction and drive out inefficiencies

Gain in-depth insights into the ideal strategies to help recovery in the oil and gas supply chain by reading the complete article.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005064/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us