Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (TSXV: UI) (OTC Pink: UBMRF) has launched its 'UI Capture' App for iOS and Android for the Ricoh Theta Z1 360 camera. The UI Capture App for iOS and Android, now available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, connects to 360 cameras and with a one-click button, automatically takes charge of controlling all the parameters required for the 3D photo-shooting sessions.

Although this first release of UI Capture is compatible with only the Ricoh Theta Z1, considered the most popular 360 camera on the market, the company plans to make the App compatible with other 360 cameras on the market.

Real estate photographers using 360 cameras for the creation of 3D tours currently face many technical challenges due in part to several light conditions. To overcome those challenges, real estate photographers are using different advanced photography technics and software which are complex, cumbersome and time-consuming. Tested by a group of photographers, the App has clearly shown to standardize visual content quality and save onsite and post-production time. The App can be used by anyone with or without photographic experience and knowledge.

Find more information about the UI Capture App at: https://www.urbanimmersive.com/ui_capture

Ghislain Lemire, CEO, stated: "Our UI Capture App is a significant part of our growth strategy as it's now enabling everyone with or without photographic experience to capture 3D tour visual content using low-cost 360 cameras and deliver standardized and high-quality results which we believe will set Urbanimmersive apart from the competition."

This release of the App sets the foundations of a new extension of Urbanimmersive's platform as the company intends to add many new features to the App that will seamlessly integrate with the rest of its platform. These features will include the integration of 3D photo-shooting assistance based on the company's propriety geocoding algorithm, real-time image cloud transfers, orders matching and more.

Urbanimmersive, a SaaS business management solution, helps customers increase operational productivity and deliver the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge website builder tools, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions.

Its core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.urbanimmersive.com, contact Ghislain Lemire, President & CEO, at 514-394-7820 ext 202 or email ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com, or contact Simon Bédard, CFO, at 514 394-7820 ext 224 or email simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com.

