COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Sixt SE EUR300mil 1.75% 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

07 December 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR 300,000,000

1.75% Notes due 09 December 2024

Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 28 May 2020, Supplemented November 2020

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sixt SE Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000A3H2UX0 Aggregate nominal amount: €300,000,000 Description: 1.75% Notes due 09 December 2024 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Bayerische Landesbank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.