SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Investment Update

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce, that it has participated in a recent share placement by Cirralto Limited (ASX:CRO) a transaction services business supplying industries with a broad range of B2B payment services, digital trading software and integrated solutions.

SQID invested $240,000 to acquire 8,000,000 Placement Shares at $0.03 per share and subject to shareholder approval in early 2021 will also receive 1 free listed option (Placement Option) for every 4 placement shares. These 2,000,000 Placement Options have an exercise price of $0.025 and will expire on July 28, 2023.

The Placement Shares commenced trading on November 27, 2020 and the closing December 7, 2020 share prices was $0.038 representing a gain of $64,000 and a potential gain of $26,000 on the Placement Options.

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE:SQID] is a payment processor headquartered in Australia with proprietary software for online debit or credit card payments for both retail and wholesale transactions. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both 'Business to Business' (B2B) and 'Business to Consumer' (B2C) segments to bridge both retail and wholesale transactions through its platform. The SQID business has a proven model of delivering sustained profitability over time. Revenue growth has been achieved through strong growth from merchants in industries related to training and education. For more information on SQID, please visit https://sqidpayments.com.au/

