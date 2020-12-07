100G QSFP28 form factor enables cost-efficient 80km data center interconnects while dramatically reducing complexity and power.

Source Photonics, a leading vendor of optical connectivity products used in telecommunication systems and data communications networks, today announces the release of its new 100G ZR4 QSFP28 transceiver for 80km high-speed data center interconnects and routing applications. Leveraging the widely deployed 4 x 25G NRZ optics, 100G ZR4 QSFP28 is the latest addition to the company's dominant 100G product lines among its leading 100/200/400G portfolio of single-mode transceivers for datacenter and routing applications.

Cloud traffic continues to drive data center growth and the industry requires cost-effective and high-bandwidth interoperable solutions. The Source Photonics 100G ZR4 QSFP28 is cost optimized and low power transceiver supporting 100G Ethernet for extended reach up to 80km transmission that provides point to point network connectivity solutions between data centers or central offices without the need to deploy either complicated, power hungry, and expensive coherent solution or legacy CFP/CFP2 interfaces. The 100G ZR4 QSFP28 alleviates the fiber shortage bottlenecks and enables hyperscale cloud operators to scale their network.

The transceiver is in QSFP28 form factor, the smallest for 100G 80km solution. It is fully compliant with the industry standard QSFP28 and related MSA described in the latest SFF-8665/8636 and digital diagnostic functions are available through an I2C interface. It also complies with IEEE 802.3 100GBASE-ZR4 related specifications. In addition, the module supports standard KR4 FEC (Forward Error Correction) baud rates which will help receive side detect and correct bit errors and improve the overall quality of the link. The 100G ZR4 QSFP28 transceiver is capable to operate over up to 80km point-to-point link without the need for optical amplification and dispersion compensation.

Source Photonics will showcase a product demonstration of the 100G ZR4 QSFP28 transceiver for 80km optical transmission in its virtual booth, in addition to live booth activities, and informative video content during the ECOC 2020 Virtual Exhibition on December 7 to 9.

Source Photonics is currently sampling its 100G ZR4 QSFP28 product, in addition to its latest 100G ER4 and 400G ER8 transceivers. Source Photonics is in full production of its other products for data center and routing applications such as 100G LR4/ER4 Lite, 100G DR1/FR1/LR1, and 400G DR4/FR4/LR4/LR8 transceivers.

For more information about Source Photonics and its product offering, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

About Source Photonics

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics has key R&D and manufacturing facilities in California, Taiwan, Chengdu, and Jintan, China.

