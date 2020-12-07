Rising Number of Sports Injuries and Consequent Surgeries to Help Medical Dynamometer Market to Reach ~US$984.6 MN Valuation by 2026, Finds TMR

- Rising prevalence of road accidents, osteoporosis, and sports injuries are some of the important factors influencing the overall development of the global medical dynamometer market.

- Increasing use of medical dynamometers in the rehabilitation centers for treating musculoskeletal disorders and injuries are also projected to help the development of the market in near future.

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global medical dynamometer market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global medical dynamometer market was initially valued at US$522.3 Mn in 2017. The growth of the market is expected to at CAGR of 7.4% over the course of the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. Given the rate of growth, the global medical dynamometer market is expected to reach an end valuation of US$984.6 Mn by the fall of 2026.

Global Medical Dynamometer Market - Overview

Hand dynamometer was a prominent segment of the market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in sports injuries and increase in number of fractures of hands and wrists are anticipated to propel the segment in the near future.

The orthopedic segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, accounting for the largest share by 2026. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR between 2018 and 2026.

Global Medical Dynamometer Market - Key Driving Factors

Increasing health awareness, rising geriatric population, and increase in importance and popularity of adventure sports among millennial generation are the primary reasons behind the growing prevalence of sports injuries across the globe.

Increased rate of youth sports injuries is further fueled by an increase in overuse of the joints and repeated small trauma injuries. Additionally, the baby boomer population in the U.S. is able to exercise under medical supervision.

Common sports-related injuries include ankle sprain, plantar fasciitis, shoulder sprains & strains, rotator cuff tears, and knee injuries. Therefore, increase in sports-related injuries has created high demand for knee cartilage repair procedures.

Medical dynamometer is an alternative to physiotherapy treatment for those suffering from various joint, muscle, and tendon disorders. These devices are efficient in rapid pain management and mobility restoration.

Hence, these are used to speed up the recovery process and cure various indications which lead to acute or chronic pain.

Global Medical Dynamometer Market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the global medical dynamometer market in 2017. The region is likely to gain market share by 2026.

accounted for significant share of the global medical dynamometer market in 2017. The region is likely to gain market share by 2026. High adoption of hand dynamometer and government initiatives to promote innovative devices contributed to Asia Pacific's high share of the global dynamometer market. Asia Pacific is projected to be an attractive market for dynamometer market during the forecast period.

high share of the global dynamometer market. is projected to be an attractive market for dynamometer market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to large number of trauma injuries.

Global Medical Dynamometer Market - Key Players

Companies such as JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, 3B Scientific, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Marsden Weighing Group, North Coast Medical Inc., and JLW Instruments accounted for major share of the global medical dynamometer market. Companies are adopting the strategy of acquisition and collaboration with parallel companies in order to improve and strengthen geographic presence in the global market.

Global Medical Dynamometer Market is segmented as follows:

By Product -

Squeeze Dynamometer

Pinch Gauge

Hand Dynamometer

Chest Dynamometer

Push-pull Dynamometer

By Operation -

Electronic

Mechanical

By Application -

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Medical Trauma

By End user -

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

