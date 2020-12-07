Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Maptelligent, Inc. (OTC Pink: MAPT) ("the Company"), the developer of a robust data management platform designed to improve emergency responses. Director of Sales and Marketing, Paul Christin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Christin for an overview of the Company's background and current projects. "At Maptelligent, we take building floor plans and information, and bring it together in a usable format so that first responders have better access to information to address the situation," explained Christin. "Many of us in the company are former public safety officials," shared Christin. "Understanding why this information is critical to provide a better response is what we're all about."

"What solutions do you provide to take care of this problem?", asked Jolly. "We're going to be providing a SAS offering, software as a service, which will allow schools and other stakeholders in the community to submit building floor plans which then can be shared with public safety answering points," said Christin. He then explained that this will provide critical information to emergency dispatchers in the event of an emergency, improving their response. "We provide the mechanism to digitize those floor plans and put it into the context of a map."

"In addition, we're also starting to provide tools to first responders that allow them to do pre-plan work," continued Christin, noting that this includes compiling data from local buildings, including alarm panel and smoke detector locations, to develop a response plan prior to an emergency.

"Do you have a set price point yet?", asked Jolly. "No; right now we're working on a subscription based model," explained Christin, noting that this model could be provided to schools, hospital administrators, or other commercial entities on a monthly or annual basis.

"What makes your product so different from your competitors?", asked Jolly. "What makes us different from most of the competitors out there is that they are focused on a niche; they'll either focus on just the building floor plan or others are focused on alarm panels or providing video camera assets," said Christin. "We're an integrator," he explained, noting that the Company's platform combines numerous data feeds into one solution. "I don't see very many companies thoroughly doing that in the context of emergency response."

"The other thing that is different about us is our approach to how we're going to market," said Christin. "We're looking at how we can better position products in a digital sales strategy, as well as a digital marketing strategy," he continued. Christin also shared that the Company is creating an eCommerce platform that will allow subscription purchases through their website. "This allows us to reach more of an audience than you can with a traditional sales force."

Christin then elaborated on the value and potential of the Company's recent partnership with Esri, a leader in geospatial information systems (GIS), which will allow emergency answering points to locate a caller's location within a building.

"Maptelligent is making significant investments to achieve success; where are you at in that process?", asked Jolly. "Right now we're building out our product portfolio," said Christin. "When you look at how products are going to be developed in the future, you're going to have a very low cost, low touch, and high volume approach to the business," shared Christin. "We're making significant investments through our partnerships to deliver on that," he explained. "The investments we're making are to build out the rest of our solution portfolio to bring it to fruition."

To close the interview, Christin encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's news and current projects. "We look forward to any questions people may have," said Christin, adding that interested shareholders can submit questions through the Company's website and request an investor packet.

To hear Paul Christin's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7745339-maptelligent-inc-discusses-integrative-emergency-response-solution-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

About Maptelligent, Inc.

Maptelligent, Inc. (OTC Pink: MAPT) is the developer of SiteMapt, SchoolMapt, and CityMapt, integrative data management solutions designed to improve the emergency response industry. To learn more about Maptelligent, Inc. visit: https://maptelligent.com.

