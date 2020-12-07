Nasdaq Stockholm has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend the equity derivatives membership of Merrill Lynch International. The membership will be suspended as of December 8th, 2020. Merrill Lynch International has traded with member ID MLI in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Merrill Lynch International Genium INET ID: MLI Last day of trading: 2020-12-07 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812196