The Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), the world's first to market, longest standing and the largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, today announced the exclusive agenda for the IoT Grand Slam 2020 conference, hosted online on December 11th. The event marks the IoT Community's thirteenth international IoT Grand Slam conference, and provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the IoT landscape.

The IoT Grand Slam conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: HPE, Amazon AWS, Cisco, T-Systems North America, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, CBT, Phizzle, Ripl Networks, Microsoft, Intel, Very Inc, NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, Ericsson, IBM, among other leading industry players and members of the IoT Community.

The elite and exclusive line-up of IoT Grand Slam 2020 Speakers includes:

Aaron Birnbaum, Chief Security Officer, Seron Security, LLC

Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco

Anne Lee, Bell Labs Corporate Chief Technology Office, Nokia

Benjamin Wald, Founder, Very

Bill Brown, Senior Manager Cloud Architecture, Rheem

Bill Molten, Smart Buildings Practice Leader, Leading Edge Design Group

Brian Hamilton, Founder President, Hippo Technologies

Charlie Key, CEO, Losant

Chris Sullivan, Healthcare Practice Lead at Zebra, Chair of the Healthcare IoT Advisory Board

Daniel Lindeman, Senior Software Engineer, Very

Dipto Chakravarty, Chair of IoT Community SPTIoTCoE

Dr. Adam T. Drobot, Chairman of the Board of OpenTechWorks

Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, CEO, Chairman RNZ Global Ltd Founder RNZ Foundation

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair

Dwight deVera, SVP General Manager, Healthcare at Inmar Intelligence

Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade Inc

Frédéric Anthone, Manager Aftermarket, SPG Dry Cooling

Jason Mann, Vice President of Internet of Things (IoT) at SAS

Jeff Schmitz, SVP CMO at Zebra Technology

Jenn Gamble, Data Science Practice Lead, Very

Jerry Chen, Head of Global Business Development for Manufacturing Industrials, NVIDIA

Jim Sabogal, Senior Director for Healthcare and Life Sciences at T-Systems North America

Josh Becker, Sr. Global Director Head of IoT Commercial Strategy, SAS

Kelly Ireland, Founder CEO, CBT

Kerri-Lynn Primmer Morris, CTO, Healthcare, US Enterprise Services, Microsoft

Kerry Shih, Founder CEO, Ripl Networks

Lonnie Ludwig, VP, Solution Services, CBT

Mac Devine, Vice President CTO, Cloud Native Center of Competency, IBM Cloud Division

Mark Forman, Vice President Digital Government Strategy, SAIC

Mark Rheault, CEO and Founder, Infinite Leap

Michael McCallen, CEO, Cheetah Networks Inc

Michele Null, Head of Global IoT Partner Marketing SAS IoT Division

Mirko, Graebel, Senior Manager, Technical Marketing IoT, Cisco

Mitra Best, Lead Principal for Strategic Innovation and Technology, PwC

Mrinal Wadhwa, CTO, Ockam

Nageen Himayat, Principal Engineer, Intel

Navid Rezvani, VP of Engineering Effectiveness at Splunk

Pamela Nygaard, CEO Chief Integrator Genexy Health

Pascal Bejstrup, Commercial and Finance Director, The Grain

Richa Daga, Embedded Software Engineer, Ciena

Richard Montmeny PhD, CEO, California Rehabilitation Institute

Rob Tiffany, Vice President and Head of IoT Strategy, Ericsson

Sandy Carter, AWS Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs

Stuart Mitchell, Chief Evangelist and Head of Product, ZARIOT

Sudha Jamthe, CEO, IoTDisruptions.com

Sujata Banerjee, Sr. Director of Research at VMware

Ted DellaVecchia, CEO and Managing Partner, Symbotix

Todd Gurela, Senior Director, Manufacturing IoT, Cisco

Tom Anderson, CEO, Devvio Inc

Vijji Suryadevara, CIO Head of Engineering, Phizzle

The full list of speakers can be viewed here https://iotslam.com/iot-grand-slam-2020-speakers/

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Grand Slam 2020 Virtual Conference. We have secured new, world class speakers, and an exclusive agenda. I invite members, partners and the IoT community, to join us for free at this fascinating virtual event on December 11th, to engage in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

The full IoT Grand Slam 2020 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-grand-slam-2020-agenda/

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: "We are pleased to announce the thirteenth in our series of exclusive events, the IoT Slam 2020. Please join us for this first-class agenda, and see many industry leaders sharing both vision and deployment histories. Attendees will hear their real world experiences, affording you meaningful edge-to-cloud insights benefitting vendors and end-users."

Registration Details

IoT practitioners seeking to register now for free should visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-2020-virtual-conference-register-now/

About IoT Grand Slam 2020

IoT Grand Slam 2020 is the Internet of Things Community's thirteenth international conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Grand Slam 2020 takes place December 11th, 2020, Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com. IoT Grand Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's first to market, longest standing, and largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 24,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.

IoT Slam and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology.

