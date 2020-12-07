Elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene in the cloud December 11th
Event Features Exclusive Keynotes, Panels, and on-demand sessions
The Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), the world's first to market, longest standing and the largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, today announced the exclusive agenda for the IoT Grand Slam 2020 conference, hosted online on December 11th. The event marks the IoT Community's thirteenth international IoT Grand Slam conference, and provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the IoT landscape.
The IoT Grand Slam conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: HPE, Amazon AWS, Cisco, T-Systems North America, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, CBT, Phizzle, Ripl Networks, Microsoft, Intel, Very Inc, NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, Ericsson, IBM, among other leading industry players and members of the IoT Community.
The elite and exclusive line-up of IoT Grand Slam 2020 Speakers includes:
Aaron Birnbaum, Chief Security Officer, Seron Security, LLC
Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco
Anne Lee, Bell Labs Corporate Chief Technology Office, Nokia
Benjamin Wald, Founder, Very
Bill Brown, Senior Manager Cloud Architecture, Rheem
Bill Molten, Smart Buildings Practice Leader, Leading Edge Design Group
Brian Hamilton, Founder President, Hippo Technologies
Charlie Key, CEO, Losant
Chris Sullivan, Healthcare Practice Lead at Zebra, Chair of the Healthcare IoT Advisory Board
Daniel Lindeman, Senior Software Engineer, Very
Dipto Chakravarty, Chair of IoT Community SPTIoTCoE
Dr. Adam T. Drobot, Chairman of the Board of OpenTechWorks
Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, CEO, Chairman RNZ Global Ltd Founder RNZ Foundation
Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair
Dwight deVera, SVP General Manager, Healthcare at Inmar Intelligence
Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade Inc
Frédéric Anthone, Manager Aftermarket, SPG Dry Cooling
Jason Mann, Vice President of Internet of Things (IoT) at SAS
Jeff Schmitz, SVP CMO at Zebra Technology
Jenn Gamble, Data Science Practice Lead, Very
Jerry Chen, Head of Global Business Development for Manufacturing Industrials, NVIDIA
Jim Sabogal, Senior Director for Healthcare and Life Sciences at T-Systems North America
Josh Becker, Sr. Global Director Head of IoT Commercial Strategy, SAS
Kelly Ireland, Founder CEO, CBT
Kerri-Lynn Primmer Morris, CTO, Healthcare, US Enterprise Services, Microsoft
Kerry Shih, Founder CEO, Ripl Networks
Lonnie Ludwig, VP, Solution Services, CBT
Mac Devine, Vice President CTO, Cloud Native Center of Competency, IBM Cloud Division
Mark Forman, Vice President Digital Government Strategy, SAIC
Mark Rheault, CEO and Founder, Infinite Leap
Michael McCallen, CEO, Cheetah Networks Inc
Michele Null, Head of Global IoT Partner Marketing SAS IoT Division
Mirko, Graebel, Senior Manager, Technical Marketing IoT, Cisco
Mitra Best, Lead Principal for Strategic Innovation and Technology, PwC
Mrinal Wadhwa, CTO, Ockam
Nageen Himayat, Principal Engineer, Intel
Navid Rezvani, VP of Engineering Effectiveness at Splunk
Pamela Nygaard, CEO Chief Integrator Genexy Health
Pascal Bejstrup, Commercial and Finance Director, The Grain
Richa Daga, Embedded Software Engineer, Ciena
Richard Montmeny PhD, CEO, California Rehabilitation Institute
Rob Tiffany, Vice President and Head of IoT Strategy, Ericsson
Sandy Carter, AWS Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs
Stuart Mitchell, Chief Evangelist and Head of Product, ZARIOT
Sudha Jamthe, CEO, IoTDisruptions.com
Sujata Banerjee, Sr. Director of Research at VMware
Ted DellaVecchia, CEO and Managing Partner, Symbotix
Todd Gurela, Senior Director, Manufacturing IoT, Cisco
Tom Anderson, CEO, Devvio Inc
Vijji Suryadevara, CIO Head of Engineering, Phizzle
The full list of speakers can be viewed here https://iotslam.com/iot-grand-slam-2020-speakers/
David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Grand Slam 2020 Virtual Conference. We have secured new, world class speakers, and an exclusive agenda. I invite members, partners and the IoT community, to join us for free at this fascinating virtual event on December 11th, to engage in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."
The full IoT Grand Slam 2020 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-grand-slam-2020-agenda/
Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: "We are pleased to announce the thirteenth in our series of exclusive events, the IoT Slam 2020. Please join us for this first-class agenda, and see many industry leaders sharing both vision and deployment histories. Attendees will hear their real world experiences, affording you meaningful edge-to-cloud insights benefitting vendors and end-users."
Registration Details
IoT practitioners seeking to register now for free should visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-2020-virtual-conference-register-now/
About IoT Grand Slam 2020
IoT Grand Slam 2020 is the Internet of Things Community's thirteenth international conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Grand Slam 2020 takes place December 11th, 2020, Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com. IoT Grand Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam.
About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)
The IoT Community is the world's first to market, longest standing, and largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 24,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.
Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.
IoT Slam and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005614/en/
Contacts:
IoT Community
David Hill
david.hill@iotcommunity.net