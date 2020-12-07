VIP-Media: The Power Of Belief During A Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / David Imonitie, 37, struggled for even the most basic comforts of life. Growing up on food stamps with his family. Working a retail job, then a network marketing gig, David fought to develop a life of his own making, of his own design. Now, he helps others by utilizing faith, in themselves, in their life vision and in a higher power to find their passion, retain their vision and see it through so that they too can have the success they seek in life, be it financial, building their own business or more time with their families.

"Have faith. Faith is the key to success," states David.

David was born in the U.S. but grew up in Nigeria for the first ten years of his life. When his mother moved David and his sisters back to the states, they lived in a cousin's cramped apartment, getting by with food stamps.

During his sophomore year of college, David's life had hit a speed bump. He now had two children to help raise and he was broke. He turned to crime.

"There I was, 20 years old, a sophomore in college, with two kids. I needed money and tried to steal from a department store," David admits. "Life is a process that you have to go through and grow through." According to David people can learn from their mistakes as well as their successes.

David turned his life around thanks to a proverb he used to read during his childhood and always reminds himself of, even to this day. 'As he thinketh in his heart, so is he.' This proverb illustrates David's use of the Law of Attraction.

The Law of Attraction

David says to continuously hold a vision for your future and then act on it. David says you need to ask yourself, "What do you desire for your life? What are your top three desires that you have for your future?" David suggests:

1.Begin with the end goal in mind.

2.Fail forward - learn from failures and move forward.

3.Repeat the end result in mind.

4.Be persistent and consistent. Persistence is the seed for faith.

5.Do the activities or tasks that will help you reach your goal.

David recommends, "[To]bring the future you into your present world. List three things you will do to physically experience your future. For example, test driving your dream car," says Imonitie. Placing your future self into your present experience makes you feel that you already have that car, or that dream house, or that great business you have always wanted to start and grow.

For David those five things embody the law of attraction, the notion that you become what you think about. People become successful because of their way of thinking and faith. You have to have a clear picture of the end in mind," David explains. David has applied this law of attraction to his benefit and those who attend his seminars.

The Power of Proximity

After not meeting his goals in the network marketing field, David met the man who would be his mentor. He found himself sitting behind his friend's Bentley and realized and believed that this kind of wealth and security was possible for him in his life.

"He'd made millions. When I sat in his car when I touched it, I thought, 'This is possible.' You have to surround yourself with the right people to succeed," David recalls. "Be humble enough to follow someone who has what you want." David calls this The Power of Proximity. David recommends:

1.Place yourself in the right environment. Position yourself in the environment and lifestyle you want for yourself.

2.Build relationships daily. Make a list of five people you will contact today.

3.Utilize those relationships to further build relationships of people who can bring you closer to your goal.

David is the creator of BelieveNation, a private free community and revolutionary achievement platform for entrepreneurs, or anyone, who is not willing to settle for average. David is changing the lives of millions of people who are ready to transform their lives for absolute freedom. Freedom from financial burden, freedom with more time with family and friends, freedom to travel and freedom to have an adventurous lifestyle.

David's faith in the power of belief and cultivating daily successful habits, especially during the pandemic, are front in center in what he teaches aspiring entrepreneurs. David also still challenges himself and does not rest on his laurels. He is looking to successfully reach and help change the lives of one billion people, all based on the power of belief. David also has started the nonprofit iBelieve Foundation specifically for teens and young adults to help them develop goals and learn to utilize the power of belief in themselves.

"Success is not an accident. It is a belief, a belief in a higher power, a belief of your power," states David.

Follow David Imonitie on Instagram and Facebook or visit his website.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619775/The-Power-Of-Belief-During-A-Pandemic