Wei Art Collections: Future Blockchain Summit to Feature One-of-a-Kind Bitcoin Artwork

Wei Art Collections Multi-Million Dollar Artwork to beShown at Dubai World Trade Centre This Week

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / The 2020 Future Blockchain Summit will have a unique exhibit at this year's convention that will stand far apart from the others. Wei Art Collections, the Dubai and New York based, exclusive art gallery, will show its astonishing collection of Bitcoin artwork. Wei's collection celebrates the world's most important and prominent cryptocurrency with its multi-million-dollar collection.

"This collection is not simply "artwork," said Jean Marquette, the designer and producer of the Bitcoin collection. "It is a set of pieces that represent what the future of currency might look like in a stunning and beautiful manner."

The Bitcoin collection is an exclusive set, attainable by only uber rich art collectors and technology executives that recognize the value and uniqueness of these pieces. Just as Bitcoin itself will continue to appreciate indefinitely, the Bitcoin collection should appreciate right along with it, if not at a rate greater than Bitcoin's own growth.

Jean Marquette, Wei's lead designer and producer, creates artwork in a style similar to prominent artist Jeff Koons, who is known for his pop-culture art and sculptures.

"Showing at the Blockchain Summit is both an honor and an opportunity," said Marquette. "It is one of the more prominent and important conferences in technology. More importantly, the Summit is attended by men and women who can appreciate not only the beauty of the individual pieces, but the significance of what is depicted."

Given its value and limited production, very few collectors around the world will be able to attain a piece from the Bitcoin collection.

In addition to this collection, Wei recently produced art of similar style and value depicting the logo of Tesla, one of the world's true pioneering and most important companies.

The Bitcoin collection will be on display in the Dubai World Trade Center, Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Stand No. BC22 from Sunday December 6th through Wednesday December 9th. Those interested in these beautiful works, but not in attendance at the Summit, can view the collection on the Wei Art Collections website.

Media contact:

Company: Wei Art Collections

Contact: Jean Marquette

E-mail: info@weiartcollections.art

Website: https://weiartcollections.art/

Telephone: +971-4311-6101

SOURCE: Wei Art Collections

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619773/Future-Blockchain-Summit-to-Feature-One-of-a-Kind-Bitcoin-Artwork