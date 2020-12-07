Land of Lakes, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - Eyecity.com Inc. (OTC Pink: ICTY) announces a memorandum of understanding has been executed with terms under which prescribe the Company's working investment partner role in a 47-acre industrial complex located in Chewelah, Washington. The terms provide for the Company to become a 50% or more equity partner in the massive complex.

Present operations at the location include a producing Tier 3 grow license operation. The site's capacity has the ability to house exponentially larger grow operations beyond present operating levels.

The property includes:

47 total acres

An approved SEPA for further expansion

The property can support over 100,000 sq ft of grow canopy operations

Retail operation ready to move in when tenant improvements complete

90,000 sq ft of new buildings approved

Plans for 8,000 sq ft commercial kitchen ready for submission

Bradley Wilson, CEO of ICTY, stated, "On behalf of the Company and myself we would like to thank our long term shareholders who have stuck with us during the lean times. It is with great joy that we have been able to bring the Company back to Current status on the OTC and we have been working diligently to get to where we are today."

Mr. Wilson further stated, "As we move forward on this project, our Company will be working alongside our partners to build revenues, expand business lines and create new opportunities as related to this incredible piece of real estate. We have many exciting aspects to this project that we look forward to rolling out and announcing in the weeks and months ahead. Today's announcement is just the tip of the iceberg so to speak."

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CannaDevCo

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Bradley Wilson, President

contact@cannadevco.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69651