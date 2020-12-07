News facts:

ams jumps to #32 (from #141) in the 2021 FT Diversity Leaders list, reflecting company's efforts to attract employees from a wider talent pool, encourage diverse perspectives, and enhance global collaboration.

Employees from thousands of companies across Europe asked to rate their employer, and other companies, on promotion of diversity.

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, has been recognized in The Diversity Leaders 20211 survey, published by the Financial Times, which ranks Europe's most inclusive companies in terms of diversity of gender, age, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation. In a competitive market to attract and retain employees with the right skillsets like STEM2 ams' approach is intended to widen the talent pool, as well as encourage diverse perspectives which reflect that of its customer base, and enhance collaboration across a dispersed international team of employees and partners.

This year, the 850 companies receiving the highest total scores out of 15,000 companies assessed made the final list of The Diversity Leaders. ams is proud to be ranked at #32 overall, moving up from #141 in the previous year. In fact, 1-in-7 of the top-35 companies were listed in the sector category 'Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware.'

"STEM skills are in high demand in our sector, and to attract and keep the best talent around the world people need to feel included and valued, have a long-term perspective, and see representative role models around the company," says Alexander Everke, Chief Executive Officer at ams. "However, diversity also makes great reputational and business sense so we are honored to be recognized by employees on our promotion of diversity."

Diverse credentials

ams has many great role models at executive level, and we look forward to introducing more as the company develops further. For example, executive Vice President and General Manager of ams' Advanced Optical Sensors Division, Jennifer Zhao, was recently awarded 'Woman of the Year' at Questex' Sensors Innovation Week 2020, while Senior Vice President R&D, Verena Vescoli, is one of the few women in the industry to hold that central position in a STEM-focused company.

On a regional level, ams also received recognition twice this year as a Top Employer in Austria ("Trend" Magazine, Statistica) and Styria (Market Institut GmbH, Linz).

Footnotes

Published in the Financial Times (November 18, 2020) for the second consecutive year, The Diversity Leaders 2021 is an independent survey of more than 100,000 employees covering a range of sectors across: Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Luxembourg; the Netherlands; Norway; Poland; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland and the UK. In addition, research partner Statista sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts. Details and methodology can be found here (behind paywall). Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

