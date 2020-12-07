The "Europe Industrial Wearable Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product; End-user Industry; Component, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial wearable market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 943.7 million in 2019 to US$ 2,762.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The persistent advancement in technology resulting in innovative data driven smart and robust solutions that facilitate aid in various industrial process and manufacturing activities continue to modernize the facility.

Similarly, the rising popularity of smart wearable devices and products which through continuous monitoring and supervision of the employees yield insightful intelligence for ensuring safer and improved workplace standard is expected to be the major trend prevailing in the personnel protective industry.

Based on product, the industrial wearable market was led by the AR glasses segment. The AR-based glasses are extensively popular across various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil gas, power generation, and electronics. Owing to the ability of AR glasses to furnish real-time information for critical industrial assets, machinery, and equipment, as well as their performance level seamlessly through AR technology, it has gained wide recognition in the market, which has propelled its adoption rate among various industry verticals.

Reactec Ltd., Fatigue Science, Vuzix Corporation, Blackline Safety Corp., and Workaround GmbH (ProGlove) are among the players present in the Europe industrial wearable market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Industrial Wearable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Industrial Wearable Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Necessity for Workplace Safety and Personnel Monitoring

5.1.2 Rising Awareness of Wearable Devices

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Budget for Personal Protection Products

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Huge Investment in Manufacturing Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement in Technology Resulting in Robust Solution

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Industrial Wearable Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Industrial Wearable Market Overview

6.2 Industrial Wearable Market Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. Industrial Wearable Market Analysis By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Industrial Wearable Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 AR Glasses

7.4 VR Headsets

7.5 Smartwatches Smart Bands

7.6 Patches

7.7 Others

8. Industrial Wearable Market Analysis By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Industrial Wearable Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Processors Memory Modules

8.4 Optical Systems Display

8.5 Electromechanical Components

8.6 Connectivity Components

8.7 Camera Modules

9. Industrial Wearable Market Analysis By End-user Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Industrial Wearable Market, By End-user Industry (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Aerospace

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Oil Gas

9.7 Energy Power

10. Europe Industrial Wearable Market Country Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Industrial Wearable Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

13. Key Company Profiles

Reactec Ltd.

Fatigue Science

Vuzix Corporation

Blackline Safety Corp.

Workaround GmbH (ProGlove)

