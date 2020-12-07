The "Europe Bioactive Wound Management Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; Application; End User, and Country Pages: 128" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe bioactive wound management market is expected to reach US$ 792.10 million by 2027 from US$ 465.39 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027.

The bioactive wound management market is growing primarily due to the growing prevalence of wounds and ulcers, and increasing number of surgical procedures in Europe. Factors such as high cost associated with wound care management negatively impact the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing research activities to introduce novel wound treatments and 3D printing in wound care management are likely to fuel the growth of the bioactive wound management market during the forecast period.

Bioactive wound care management is a new trend in the healthcare sector. Bioactive wound care products are produced from artificial and natural sources, these have a fewer chance of infection, faster healing process, and the risk of leaking is eliminated which reduces pain and discomfort. The bioactive wound care products are cost and time effective. The materials in the bioactive wound dressings include hydrocolloids, alginates, chitosan, keratin, and collagen.

Aging population and increasing cases of diabetes and obesity are the factors contributing to the rising need for wound care products. Chronic wounds are slow to heal, and as per the Medtech Europe, the population prevalence of wounds is 3-4/1000 people, which equates to between 1.5-2.0 million of the 491 million inhabitants of the EU.

For instance, in 2017, according to a paper published by Journal of Community Nursing, it has been observed that over a year, around 2.2 million adults in the UK will have a wound. Additionally, wound care is associated with high costs and has become a significant challenge for healthcare systems. The increasing economic burden demands more advanced wound management products, which in turn drives the demand for bioactive wound management market.

Chronic wounds often lead to complications, creating challenges for surgeons to manage such wounds. With significant increase in patient pool suffering from chronic wounds, the need for a systematic approach for the treatment has increased, thereby driving the adoption of evidence-based treatment to ensure effective wound care. Many types of research and clinical trials on chronic wounds have demonstrated that the use of bioactive wound care products improved the healing of moist wounds. Active participation of government bodies and research universities promotes advancements in the wound care field. Several research organizations are engaged in the development of advanced wound care products.

After Asia, the European region is highly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries such as Italy, Spain, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Switzerland are highly affected. Therefore, to control the spread of COVID-19, governments of various countries have implemented lockdown. Thus, it is having affected the medical services for various health conditions, and all the services were offered only for COVID-19 infected people. However, the services for chronic wound care has reduced dramatically. Furthermore, the trade for wound care management has been reduced for the time being, which has resulted in a loss for various companies.

In terms of product, the alginates accounted for the highest market share in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for efficient and cost-effective wound management. Furthermore, the dominance of the segment is further attributed to a wide range of products available in the market and increasing adoption of bioactive treatment of chronic wounds. However, the bioengineered skin substitutes segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its acceptance in a wide range of chronic wounds due to its faster healing and reduced infection properties.

