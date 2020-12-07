Capgemini SE: Press Release// France's leading audiovisual group, France Télévisions, is taking its technological transformation forward with Capgemini and Perfect Memory

France Télévisions Jennifer Armand Tel.: +33, the country's leading audiovisual group, has appointed Capgemini to develop its "Data and Artificial Intelligence" department based on theDAM, with the aim of continuing the ongoing modernization of its TV program production and broadcasting resources.

Operating within the technology department, the "Data and Artificial Intelligence" About Capgemini Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.? Visit us at? www.capgemini.com About Perfect Memory Founded in 2008 by its CEO Steny Solitude, Perfect Memory is today part of the implid group. With the objective of bringing its clients the best of big data, Digital Asset Management and the Semantic Web, the start-up markets a cloud-based semantic Digital Asset Management platform that improves and enriches product descriptions and searchability for web players' products and services. Perfect Memory helps web players to boost their turnover thanks to rich and engaging product catalogues. At the outline stage up until now, an initial version of the product was launched in 2013, with its DAM-as-a-Brain Perfect Memory first being marketed in 2015. Perfect Memory caters to the media, the media agencies and the e-commerce market. Perfect Memory has been awarded "Top 10 Semantic Startups" status during the SemTech Business in San Francisco. It was a Finalist Awardee for the IBC 2013 Innovation for Content Management Award, joined the "Excellence Club" of the French Public Investment Bank 1See press release: " T&I award 2020 goes to France TV's AI tool for election reporting " 2Data-Hub is a technical solution which can be plugged in to this Datalake. This solution serves four main functions: A powerful search engine able to make the most of data linked to more than 500,000 active programmes.

A graphical user interface with a media player able to present the content and all of the associated knowledge.

A capacity to present the data to the users, whether human or machine, while at the same time managing their access rights.

A processing management function combined with a rules engine to enable each individual programme, programme family, series, genre or sub-genre to be considered differently with regard to the use and enhancement of its data.



Attachment 2020_12_07_Capgemini_France Télévisions_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/730052f4-8799-4127-b898-dfc416413748)

