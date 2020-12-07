Verimatrix Multi-DRM Solution Named Winner in DRM/Access Control Service Provider Category

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Multi-DRM solution was named winner of the DRM/Access Control Service Provider category in the 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards. One of the most prestigious honors in the online video industry, the awards are selected by end users such as TV operators, content providers and app developers.

"Streaming Media takes the pulse of the online video industry a few ways every year, including research reports and our expert-filled conferences, but our Readers' Choice Awards give us the best insight into which products and services have found favor with the people who matter most the technologists and engineers in the trenches," said Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, Streaming Media editor in chief and vice-president. "If you want to know who's leading the way from a technology standpoint, there's no better indicator than these awards. Congratulations to the winners and finalists, the companies that are leading the way with technical innovation and a passion for making streaming video the best it can be."

"Reflecting the trust that customers place in Verimatrix, this latest recognition further solidifies the company's position as a leading innovator that continually listens to its end users and prioritizes superior customer service," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. "Multi-DRM is consistently praised for its fast deployment capabilities, scalability and flexibility, helping grow businesses while also providing studio-compliant protections for valuable content."

Multi-DRM serves as a powerful digital rights management solution both in the cloud and on-premise, ensuring a consistent user experience. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/products/multi-drm.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005439/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com