ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2021 financial communication.
|Annual revenue
|Tuesday, February 2nd 2021
|Full year results
|Wednesday, March 24th 2021
SFAF meeting Thursday, March 25th 2021 - 11.30 am
|Q1 2021 Revenues
|Thursday, April 29th 2021
|General Assembly
|June 2021
|Q2 2021 Revenues
|Thursday, July 22th 2021
|Half-year results
|Friday, September 24th 2021
|Q3 2021 Revenues
|Thursday, October 28th 2021
About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 330 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2020) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2019 revenues of €490 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €398 million and Cuir Center €92 million.
Roche Bobois SA 2019 consolidated revenues came to €274.7 million.
CONTACT
|Actus Finance - Claire RIFFAUD
Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79/ criffaud@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Serena BONI
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0) 4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
