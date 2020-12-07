Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQRU ISIN: FR0013344173 Ticker-Symbol: 5RO 
Berlin
07.12.20
13:25 Uhr
18,050 Euro
-0,250
-1,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
07.12.2020 | 18:12
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR



Paris, 7th December 2020

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2021 financial communication.

Annual revenueTuesday, February 2nd 2021
Full year resultsWednesday, March 24th 2021
SFAF meeting Thursday, March 25th 2021 - 11.30 am
Q1 2021 RevenuesThursday, April 29th 2021
General AssemblyJune 2021
Q2 2021 RevenuesThursday, July 22th 2021
Half-year resultsFriday, September 24th 2021
Q3 2021 RevenuesThursday, October 28th 2021



About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 330 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2020) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2019 revenues of €490 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €398 million and Cuir Center €92 million.
Roche Bobois SA 2019 consolidated revenues came to €274.7 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com



CONTACT

Actus Finance - Claire RIFFAUD
Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79/ criffaud@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0) 4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr


------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJyfYpZnlpmcy5qbaZtoa2dmaplmm2jGZWibx2Zql5jJbW5lxW2TnJ2dZm9nmG5o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66392-pr_2021-financial-calendar.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ROCHE BOBOIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.