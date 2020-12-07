Dr. John M. Kennedy Highlights the Importance of Stress Reduction for Students and the Benefits BREATHE Can Provide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / The pursuit of academic excellence has always been emotionally and physically demanding, but it has become perilously overwhelming for modern-day students. In addition to juggling school, extracurricular, and family obligations, today's young people are subjected to new stressors, one notable example being social media. The pressure to achieve high grades and do well in exams takes a constant toll on students' physical and mental health, making it crucial to teach children and young adults the importance of reducing stress and adopting techniques that increase concentration and productivity. Learning to cope effectively with negative influences from an early age is vital for preventing heart disease, which has been found to begin in childhood even though the symptoms manifest much later in life, notes Dr. John M. Kennedy. Recognizing the relationship between stress and heart disease and the importance of acting early, the highly regarded cardiologist and stress expert has created BREATHE for School & Students to equip this social group with the tools to handle the pressures of academic life.

The technique developed by Dr. John M. Kennedy combines guided imagery, controlled breathing, and positive self-talk to helps users focus, concentrate, and relax. While it is not the only mindful-based stress reduction tool, it is among the very few that not only deliver results but are also simple and accessible. "Research has demonstrated that BREATHE consistently and effectively lowers stress, leading to a fall in heart rate and blood pressure, and it has proved beneficial even for people working in high-stress environments, including doctors, nurses, and first responders," comments Dr. John M. Kennedy. "I have built on the basic premise to create versions suitable for athletes and corporate employees, and it seemed only logical to develop one that caters to the needs of students. Learning effective stress-reduction skills can help them organize their thoughts, make effective use of time, improve their test results, and ultimately become better students. Research has established that pausing to relax and reboot is essential for achieving productivity, success, and a positive outlook on the future. The lack of regular breaks can result in a significant deterioration in academic performance and, in some cases, serious health issues, such as anxiety, insomnia, and depression."

Dr. John M. Kennedy has designed sets of exercises that help students overcome problems in several areas, including study habits, time management, test-taking, and public speaking. Given the multitude of stressors and distractions that the young people of today face, it is essential for them to learn coping mechanisms and master techniques that keep them mentally prepared throughout their educational journey. BREATHE is a tool particularly well-suited for handling the pressures of modern life, be it in academia, sports, or corporate environments, offering specially crafted exercises that help people focus, concentrate, relax, and perform to the best of their ability.

Dr. John M. Kennedy has devoted 25 years to preventative and interventional cardiology alongside conducting extensive research on how stress affects cardiovascular health. Some of his key insights have been shared in two popular books, The Heart Health Bible and The 15 Minute Heart Cure, the latter introducing his natural stress reduction technique, BREATHE. Dr. John M. Kennedy is currently employed as medical director of preventive cardiology and wellness at Marina Del Rey Hospital in California, and his professional affiliations include Kindred Health Care South Bay (Gardena, CA), Providence Little Company of Mary (Torrance, CA), and Memorial Hospital of Gardena (Gardena, CA).

John Kennedy, MD - Renowned Cardiologist, Author & Speaker: http://johnkennedymdnews.com

Breathe With Dr. Kennedy: https://breathewithdrkennedy.com

Dr. John M. Kennedy on How BREATHE Helps Athletes Enhance Mental Preparation: https://sports.yahoo.com/dr-john-m-kennedy-breathe-150500537.html

Dr. John M. Kennedy, On Helping Frontline Workers During the Pandemic: https://www.yahoo.com/now/dr-john-m-kennedy-helping-185000550.html

