Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, and Bell Inc. will emerge as major folding carton market in North America participants during 2020-2024

The folding carton market in North America is expected to grow by 2.32 million tons during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the folding carton market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. The market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth in 2020 is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005696/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The folding carton market in North America is driven by the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors operating in the market. In addition, other factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging are expected to trigger the folding carton market in North America toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Folding Carton Market In North America Participants:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers specialty cartons with print effects, pack formats, and smart and connected solutions.

Arkay Packaging

Arkay Packaging operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers folding cartons for the packaging of cosmetics and pharmaceutical products.

Bell Inc.

Bell Inc. operates its business through the Services segment. The company offers folding cartons to enterprises in industries such as food packaging and consumer products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/folding-carton-market-industry-analysis

Folding Carton Market In North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Folding carton market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user Food And Beverage Products Homecare And Personal Products Healthcare Products Tobacco Products Others

Geographic US Canada Mexico



Based on the end-user, the market witnessed significant demand for folding cartons from the food and beverage industry in 2019. Similarly, the US provided several opportunities for vendors with a market share of 73% in 2019. The use of anti-counterfeiting technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry will be crucial in driving the market demand in the US during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the folding carton market in North America

Request Free Sample Report

Related reports on Materials include:

Global Printed Carton Market - Global printed carton market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Packaging Market Global packaging market is segmented by end-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005696/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/