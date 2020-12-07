The content marketing market is poised to grow by USD 269.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the content marketing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased users of social media.
The content marketing market analysis includes objective segment, platform segment, end-user segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for digital magazines as one of the prime reasons driving the content marketing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The content marketing market covers the following areas:
Content Marketing Market Sizing
Content Marketing Market Forecast
Content Marketing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Contently Inc.
- CoSchedule LLC
- HubSpot Inc.
- Influence Co.
- Kapost
- NewsCred Inc.
- Percolate Industries Inc.
- Scripted Inc.
- Sprinklr Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Financial Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform placement
- Blogging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Videos Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infographics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Case studies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Objective
- Market segments
- Comparison by objective placement
- Lead generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand awareness Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Thought leadership Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by objective
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Contently Inc.
- CoSchedule LLC
- HubSpot Inc.
- Influence Co.
- Kapost
- NewsCred Inc.
- Percolate Industries Inc.
- Scripted Inc.
- Sprinklr Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
