Montag, 07.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2020 | 22:08
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, December 14, 2020

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology technology solutions provider engaged in transforming drug discovery through innovative pharmacology, biomarker and data platforms, today announced it will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2020, on Monday, December 14, 2020, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). To join the call dial 877-407-8035 (Domestic) or 201-689-8035 (International). A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering Passcode: 39105, or by accessing the Investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is a technology driven research organization that provides transformative end to end research and development solutions, ranging from in vitro cell line assessments, modeling treatment in the clinic using highly predictive patient derived xenograft (PDX) models, as well as assessing clinical patient samples with sophisticated biomarker platforms. Champions is actively engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to accelerate the development of oncology therapeutics. The Company's technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or Champions TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen. For more information, visit Champions Oncology, Inc's website (www.championsoncology.com).

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619777/Champions-Oncology-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-on-Monday-December-14-2020

