VIP-Media: Robotics Has Changed The Way Dentistry Is Performed: Watch Oral Surgeon, Dr. Ryaz Ansari In West Hartford, CT Talk About How Yomi Robot & SurfCT Automated His Oral Surgery Practice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 07, 2020 / Dr. Ryaz Ansari, in West Hartford, CT, is the first oral surgeon in Connecticut to use the Yomi, a new high-tech robotic device. Yomi robotic technology utilizes 3D robotics, 3D implant software, and CBCT imaging to deliver leading-edge oral surgery healthcare.

This type of technology provides a reliable framework for dental specialists to plan each dental implant surgery with precision and automate their oral surgery practices, this specific OMS technology works on a reliable dental IT network powered by SurfCT.

Based in West Hartford, Dr. Ansari has been acknowledged by Connecticut Magazine as a top surgeon and for his career in oral surgery. In a recent video, he explained how incorporating technology into dentistry enhances the practice and improves the safety and accuracy of their services for each patient. This is the highest level of patient dental implant care possible.

"SurfCT has been providing us the framework, the infrastructure, and the behind-the-scenes work that goes into connecting these devices. The amount of behind-the-scenes work here and the speeds at which this happens is just incredible." Dr. Ansari says. "All this requires a tremendous infrastructure, which allows us to connect and communicate with all these units. That's why it's been great working with SurfCT over many, many years."

Dr. Ansari adds. "Having two locations and busy practices [where all] is technology [means that] sooner or later, you are going to have to troubleshoot things, and you want somebody there, somebody quick and somebody knowledgeable who is going to know the issue and deliver a solution. That's been my experience with SurfCT."

Founded by CEO Paul Vigario while obtaining a Computer Information degree at the University of Connecticut in 2003, SurfCT has grown to be the number one dental information technology company in the United States. They are an award-winning and internationally recognized company that caters to dentists, surgeons, and elective healthcare practices. Since the creation of SurfCT, robotic assistance has become cutting edge healthcare in dental medicine, and SurfCT is at the forefront of dental technology.

"Our ability to automate a practice makes us the technology company of choice for doctors in private practice such as dentists, cosmetic dentists, endodontists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, and others like optometrists, plastic surgeons, med spas and even veterinarians. Our growth is a direct result of successful doctor referrals who have experienced the results of practice automation and practice growth by leveraging SurfCT knowledge and experience. It's exciting when clients decide they want to grow their practice, and we are thrilled to be a resource for doctors who want to grow and take it to the next level." Paul Vigario explains.

SurfCT helps doctors like Dr. Ryaz Ansari to connect and automate everything in their private practice. Being client-centric and building systems to help those doctors who want to grow to the next level is what makes SurfCT different.

