

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product spiked an annualized 22.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 21.5 percent following the 28.8 percent plunge in the previous three months.



On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 5.0 percent - matching forecasts following the 8.2 percent decline in the three months prior.



Capital expenditure was down 2.4 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for a decline of 3.2 percent following the 4.5 percent fall in the second quarter.



