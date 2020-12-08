

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.3 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 573.794 trillion yen.



That follows the downwardly revised 6.1 percent increase in October (originally 6.3 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 6.0 percent at 498.343 trillion yen after rising 5.9 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 8.3 percent on year to 75.450 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks advanced an annual 2.1 percent to 3.119 trillion yen.



