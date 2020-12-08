The co2 incubator market is poised to grow by USD 100.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CO2 Incubator Market 2020-2024
The report on the CO2 incubator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global life science market.
The CO2 incubator market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in GMOs as one of the prime reasons driving the CO2 incubator market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The CO2 incubator market covers the following areas:
CO2 Incubator Market Sizing
CO2 Incubator Market Forecast
CO2 Incubator Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BMT USA LLC
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- Memmert GmbH Co.KG
- N-Biotek Inc.
- NuAire Inc.
- PHC Holdings Corp.
- Sartorius AG
- Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Research and clinical laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMT USA LLC
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- Memmert GmbH Co.KG
- N-Biotek Inc.
- NuAire Inc.
- PHC Holdings Corp.
- Sartorius AG
- Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
