The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is expected to grow by USD 342.50 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the mobile value-added services (VAS) in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business under google and other bets segment. The company offers Google Pay, Google Play Movies TV, YouTube, and Google Play Music for customers.

America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil SAB de CV operates its business in Brazil, and US, and in Mexico Fixed, Mexico Wireless, and others segment. The company offers Wireless value-added services and other wireless services such as mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, and others.

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. operates its business under five segments, which include iPhone, iPad, Mac, Wearables, Home and Accessories, and Services.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile value-added services (VAS) market is segmented as below:

Product Mobile Advertising Mobile Games Mobile Music and Video Streaming Mobile Money And M-commerce Mobile Publications

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is driven by an increase in smartphone penetration. In addition, other factors such as digitization of key industries is expected to trigger the mobile value-added services (VAS) market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

