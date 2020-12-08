The microbial growth media market is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the microbial growth media market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The microbial growth media market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Microbial Growth Media Market Participants:

Avra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd.

Avra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd. operates its business in product segment. The company provides various synthetic chemicals as well as biologic components such as amino acids, cas proteins, R2A agar, etc used as media components for microbial culture growth.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business under three segments, which include BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company provides various microbial growth media such as BD BACTEC blood culture media, dehydrated culture media and additives, prepared culture media, etc.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business in clinical applications and industrial applications segment. The company provides various microbial growth media such as blood agar culture media, selective and simple culture media, culture media for Etest strips, various agars, etc.

Microbial Growth Media Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Microbial growth media market is segmented as below:

End-user Pharma Companies Academic and Research Institutes Others

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



The microbial growth media market is driven by the high demand for improved antibiotics. In addition, other factors such as bio-production drives demand for microbial culture is expected to trigger the microbial growth media market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

