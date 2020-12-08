P.I. Works joins forces with the O-RAN ALLIANCE to contribute to the transformation of radio access networks towards open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable architecture.

P.I. Works, the leading provider of AI driven and automated mobile network management solutions, announced today that it has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a global, operator-led consortium aimed at driving the evolution of RAN towards open, intelligent and interoperable networks.

Since its inception two years ago, the O-RAN ALLIANCE has rapidly grown to more than 230 members, comprising top-tier operators and contributors, including vendors, start-ups and academic institutions. Open RAN technology (O-RAN), which serves as the premise of the consortium, is expected to introduce programmable intelligence into the radio network, to enable AI-based policy making and optimization for near real-time and non-real-time network automation. Such architecture will accelerate the introduction of new AI-based optimization use cases and applications, while enabling forward compatibility through its modular architecture. According to the Dell'Oro Group, O-RAN technology is forecasted to account for 10% of the global RAN market by 2025, indicating a gradual yet steady shift towards the adoption of white box RAN solutions.

As a vendor-agnostic, customer-centric vendor, P.I. Works understands that adoption of O-RAN technology will provide operators with a wider selection of customizable network management solutions, reducing vendor lock-in and driving CapEx efficiency. The P.I. Works EVO Platform is well equipped to address these architectural requirements, offering cutting-edge AI- and automation-powered multi-vendor and multi-technology network management capabilities. Leveraging the platform, P.I. Works can utilize its standout expertise in network planning, optimization, performance management and configuration management to achieve new levels of service assurance.

Dr. Erol Hepsaydir, VP of Business Development Strategy at P.I. Works, said: "As a leader in automated mobile network management, P.I. Works is ready to support mobile operators in their transition towards an O-RAN ecosystem, while addressing their requirements for uniform network quality. Leveraging transparent service monitoring and assurance capabilities, operators are able to achieve a clear and impartial view of the network across different vendors, technologies and layers, diagnose anomalies, and establish vendor accountability. P.I. Works' scalable and automated management platform is globally field proven and can help mobile operators in delivering a seamless user experience."

