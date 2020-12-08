Zinvest Financial Launches Automated Investment Strategy Focused on Algo-Driven Absolute Returns

Investment Advisor Zinvest Financial Develops New Algorithm-Driven Investment Strategy to Support International Investors in North America And Greater Asia to Offer Access to The World of Automated Investing

LOS ANGELES, CA AND ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Zinvest Financial ("Zinvest"), an SEC-registered investment adviser that offers advisory & trading resources to US-Asia investors, is pleased to announce the release of their algo-driven investment strategy, coined the "Zinvest Dynamic Mix", designed to generate market-beating returns through automated investing. The strategy is built to provide retail & institutional investors with an automated investing experience that utilizes algorithmic intelligence to seek absolute returns and outperform market averages.

"We've combined our hedge fund experience with our deep investment expertise to create a unique platform that incorporates a quantitative investment strategy to enhance the user experience," says Bingshan Song, Founder and President of Zinvest. "Our algorithmic strategy crushes the barrier between the average investor and tactics deployed by hedge funds. Our goal is to create an environment where alpha can be achieved by anyone during any market shifts.

The financial advisory firm offers trading resources, such as their stock trading app, to investors in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Beijing. The company's investing app provides a roboadvisor feature to investors in the United States and Greater Asia who are in need of investment advice on US security vehicles. The roboadvisor was built with speed, reliability, and ease-of-use in mind, offering cost-effective pricing with top-rated customer service. The firm is a subsidiary of Zinvest Financial Holdings, a Hong Kong-based parent firm led by a team of trading experts and former hedge fund managers, bringing a total twenty years since its public launch.

Some of the firm's stock trading app's popular components include zero-commission stock trading services, access to national data from the market, and mobile portfolio management solutions to investors from the retail sector of both Asia and the United States. Zinvest is noted for its strong technical advantage for making use of high-frequency trading transactions, as well as its algorithmic trading platform. This strength arises from the company's origin in quantitative investment transactions.

Zinvest is an early member of the Chinese fintech sector, which specializes in quantitative investment solutions. In an industry that is constantly changing and racking up escalating trading volumes, Zinvest is likely to take a leading role in the industry. The new investing strategy from Zinvest maximizes the use of big data and applies its research to equities in the North America and Greater Asia, such as stocks, ETFs, and China A-shares.

"We've leveraged our expertise to build the Zinvest Dynamic Mix, blending four popular investing strategies with cost effectiveness and user experience," says Bingshan Song. "Imagine fusing a roboadvisor, a hedge fund, a mutual fund, and an investment advisor into one platform - we've enabled investors to access a singular investment strategy that can fit any of their goals."

In this zero-commission landscape, the introduction of Zinvest will undoubtedly make the trading space more focused in the advancement of automated financial technology for US-China investors, aiming to improve the international trading experience and delivering more opportunities for investors to pursue in the United States

Zinvest empowers the investing journey for everyone. Headquartered in Anaheim, CA, Zinvest Financial delivers a powerful investment experience offered through their unique online mobile application that allows users to invest in stocks, ETFs, and ADRs - all commission-free - or invest in a managed portfolio service. Zinvest has designed a platform that maximizes the use of big data and covers stock markets in the United States, Hong Kong, and China's A shares.

Investment advisory services provided by Zinvest Financial Service LLC., an SEC registered investment adviser. For more information, visit www.zinvestglobal.com.

