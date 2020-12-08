

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Tuesday that new data on its investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibody portfolio is showing encouraging activity across multiple types of blood cancer.



The company's bispecific antibody portfolio includes two CD20xCD3 bispecifics, mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, and first-of-its-kind FcRH5xCD3 bispecific antibody, cevostamab. These antibodies work by binding to two different targets, on two different cells, simultaneously: one on the surface of cancer cells and one on the surface of immune cells called T-cells.



According to the company, this dual targeting approach activates a patient's existing T-cells to engage and eliminate target cancer cells, offering an innovative approach for the treatment of blood cancers.



The data includes results in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma.



The latest data were presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology or ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, from 5-8 December 2020.



Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said, 'The data suggest that our novel bispecific antibodies have potential across multiple types of blood cancers, and supports broad exploration of these new immunotherapy approaches across different patient populations and treatment lines.'



