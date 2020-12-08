Full-year 2020 net sales now expected to grow approximately 22% CER and adjusted EPS to reach $2.13-2.14 CER

Q4 2020 sales outlook raised to at least 32% CER growth and adjusted EPS of $0.64-0.65 CER

Outlook for full-year 2021 raised to 18-20% CER net sales growth and adjusted EPS of $2.42-2.46 CER

Supervisory Board to be expanded to complement and enhance the Board's already extensive expertise and experience in Life Sciences and diagnostics

QIAGEN Deep Dive virtual investor event to be held today to provide strategy and financial update along with overview of opportunities for five pillars of growth

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that it has raised its full-year 2020 outlook for growth of net sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and is looking forward to another strong performance in 2021.

These results are expected to be driven by QIAGEN's focus on five pillars of growth that leverage differentiated testing solutions used in highly attractive, growing markets involving Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics customers.

Additionally, QIAGEN announced today that its Supervisory Board plans to expand the number of members from the current level of six. The Board intends to further diversify, complement and increase its already extensive expertise and experience in the Life Sciences and diagnostics.

QIAGEN is planning to hold a Virtual Deep Dive on Tuesday, December 8, from 16:30-19:00 CET 10:30-13:00 EST. This webcast will feature top executives and be led by Thierry Bernard and Roland Sackers, who will provide a strategic and financial update. More details about the event are available via the Investor Relations section on www.qiagen.com.

"2020 has demonstrated QIAGEN employees worldwide stepping up to deal with demanding changes. We have responded to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic by launching novel testing solutions and ramping up production capacity," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "As we finish 2020 with an improved outlook, we have confidence in our future and in the benefits of our unwavering focus on our five pillars of growth. We expect another strong performance in 2021, balancing investments in our portfolio to create new organic long-term growth opportunities with improved near-term earnings to deliver significant value creation."

Please find the full press release here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005949/en/

Contacts:

John Gilardi

Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 1171 and +49 152 018 11711 and +1 240 686 2222 john.gilardi@qiagen.com

Phoebe Loh

Director Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11457 phoebe.loh@qiagen.com

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

Senior Director, Head of External Communications

+49 2103 29 11826 thomas.theuringer@qiagen.com

Robert Reitze

Senior Manager Public Relations

+49 2103 29 11676 robert.reitze@qiagen.com