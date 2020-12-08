The blockchain identity management market is expected to grow by USD 4.61 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the blockchain identity management in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005784/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Identity Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The blockchain identity management market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Information Technology Industries:

Global Output Management Software Market: The output management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.10 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Application Lifecycle Management Market: The application lifecycle management market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.78 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Major Three Blockchain Identity Management Market Participants:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business under five segments, which include communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public service, health and public service, and others. The company offers a wide suite of blockchain identity solutions.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc. operates its business in AWS cost management, blockchain, and others. The company offers a wide suite of blockchain identity solutions.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

Bitfury Group Ltd. operates its business under segments- blockchain, HPC, AI, and crypto-infrastructure. The company offers a wide suite of blockchain identity solutions.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/blockchain-identity-management-market-industry-analysis

Blockchain Identity Management Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blockchain identity management market is segmented as below:

End-user BFSI Government Healthcare Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Application End-point Network Infrastructure



The blockchain identity management market is driven by rising demand for digitalization. In addition, other factors such as proliferation of online services and cloud applications is expected to trigger the blockchain identity management market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 82% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of blockchain identity management market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44645

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005784/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/