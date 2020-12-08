Listing of Circhem AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On the request of Circhem AB, registration number 556951-7427, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 9, 2020. Ordinary shares Short name: CIRCHE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 12,790,348 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015193529 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207212 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556951-7427 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 65 Utilities --------------- 6510 Utilities --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.