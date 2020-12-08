

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc (AHT.L) reported first half pretax profit of 506 million pounds compared to 660 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 83.4 pence compared to 106.6 pence. Underlying pretax profit was 538 million pounds, down 21%. Underlying earnings per share was 88.8 pence compared to 111.4 pence.



First half revenue was 2.55 billion pounds, down 3%. Underlying rental revenue was 2.30 billion pounds, down 4%.



The Group now expects full year results ahead of its previous expectations. Rental revenue is now expected to decline in a range of 3% to 7%, revised from prior guidance of a decline of 5% to 9%. Capital expenditure is now anticipated 650 million pounds - 700 million pounds, revised from previous guidance of 485 million pounds - 540 million pounds.



The Board has maintained the interim dividend at 7.15 pence per share. This will be paid on 3 February 2021 to shareholders on the register on 15 January 2021.



