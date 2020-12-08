National vaccination booking system proven through COVID-19 testing efforts.

Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced that all COVID-19 vaccinations across the U.K. will be scheduled through its Q-Flow appointment platform, delivered by U.K. business partner ACF Technologies.

Starting this week, the Q-Flow enterprise scheduling, online booking, and interaction management solutions will be used to assist the National Health Service (NHS) with mass vaccination appointment bookings and customer notifications in more than a thousand locations across the U.K. Earlier, ACF also was chosen to deliver the appointment management solution for the U.K.'s nationwide COVID-19 testing program.

"For the past eight months, Q-Flow has demonstrated outstanding performance as the single mass scheduling solution for the NHS' COVID-19 testing program. We are very proud the NHS again selected ACF Technologies and Q-nomy to support its immense national vaccination effort," said Lior Miller, VP Business Development, Q-nomy. "Q-Flow is built to handle such interactions and traffic of this magnitude. It will be available to deliver a booking volume of 500,000 appointments daily."

"I am particularly proud of our U.K. team," said Andy Hart, Managing Director, ACF Technologies EMEA. "There is no better time to step up and make a difference than right now. Driven by a sense of national pride and the desire to support healthcare workers and fellow citizens, we pulled out all the stops to play our part in the fight against COVID-19."

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing customer-centric business process management solutions. Q-nomy helps global businesses and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey across physical and digital touchpoints. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail, and education organizations.

For more information, visit: https://www.qnomy.com/mass-scheduling-app

About ACF Technologies

ACF Technologies are global specialists in the delivery of the world's most advanced and enterprise appointment management solutions. The company exists to improve customer experiences. With nearly two decades experience across numerous industries, it is a global leader in advanced customer flow management. Through a consultancy led approach, it helps customers streamline every interaction from appointment scheduling through onsite arrival through post-service feedback. Its solutions improve operational efficiencies, create better customer experiences and deliver a stronger bottom line.

For more information, visit: https://www.acftechnologies.com/healthcare

