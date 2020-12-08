

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN), and the BMW Group announced a strategic collaboration. The BMW Group will migrate data from across its business units and operations in over a hundred countries to Amazon Web Services. The companies will jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions that increase efficiency, performance, and sustainability across every aspect of the automotive life cycle, from vehicle design to after-sales services.



The companies will also upskill and enable BMW Group employees to better apply data and analytics in their roles and take full advantage of the latest cloud technologies.



