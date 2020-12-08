The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 10 December 2020. ISIN DK0061294394 ---------------------------------------------- Name IA Invest MW Compounders ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 211349 ---------------------------------------------- Short name IAIMWC ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812278