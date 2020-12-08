The radiology information systems market is expected to grow by USD 114.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Radiology Information Systems Market: Product Landscape
RIS is generally integrated with advanced technologies such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. The demand for integrated RIS is increasing among end-users as they help in reducing costs, measuring overall productivity levels, and streamlining communication with all stakeholders. Market growth in the integrated RIS segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the standalone RIS segment.
Radiology Information Systems Market: Geographic Landscape
Asia will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of technologically advanced workflow management solutions, the growing demand for medical imaging examinations, and the rising adoption of imaging equipment are contributing to the radiology information systems market growth in this region. Almost 38% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is a key market for radiology information systems in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.
Companies Covered:
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- and Siemens Healthineers AG.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Integrated RIS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Standalone RIS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Increasing demand for cloud-based systems
- Emerging applications of RIS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Siemens Healthineers AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
