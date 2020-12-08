The radiology information systems market is expected to grow by USD 114.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Radiology Information Systems Market: Product Landscape

RIS is generally integrated with advanced technologies such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. The demand for integrated RIS is increasing among end-users as they help in reducing costs, measuring overall productivity levels, and streamlining communication with all stakeholders. Market growth in the integrated RIS segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the standalone RIS segment.

Radiology Information Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

Asia will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of technologically advanced workflow management solutions, the growing demand for medical imaging examinations, and the rising adoption of imaging equipment are contributing to the radiology information systems market growth in this region. Almost 38% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is a key market for radiology information systems in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

