The largest financial group in Northern Europe uses Sprinklr's CXM platform to unify customer support, engagement, advertising, and research

Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Nordea, the largest financial services group in Northern Europe, is expanding its use of Sprinklr to deliver digital, personalized banking experiences.

After replacing legacy systems with Sprinklr three years ago because it needed a scalable platform, Nordea has grown its partnership with Sprinklr and is now leveraging four Sprinklr products to create a collaborative, company-wide digital banking strategy.

The Challenge: Growing Company, Changing Customer Behavior Siloed Reporting

Corporate growth combined with a substantial increase in digital engagement, undefined marketing goals, and disconnected teams created an opportunity for Nordea to develop a strategic digital vision with strong execution capabilities.

The Solution: A Company-Wide Digital Banking Strategy on Sprinklr

Nordea's marketing team, customer service department, and agencies collaborate in one Sprinklr platform.

With Sprinklr Modern Advertising Nordea has a single source of truth for agencies and in-house teams to view real-time ad reporting data.

With benchmarking in Sprinklr Modern ResearchNordea can understand where they stand compared to competitors across countries, and can track trending topics and themes in Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, and English. Nordea also works with Sprinklr to improve sentiment tracking for Nordic languages.

With Sprinklr Modern Care, the company has dramatically improved the efficiency of their support team. Nordea can use Sprinklr to easily understand if customers are asking questions about specific services such as a business loan and quickly connect them to the relevant care agent.

With Sprinklr Modern Engagement, Nordea has one content calendar to collaborate, publish, and plan marketing and engagement campaigns across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube and answer inquiries on Google My Business and Trustpilot.

Comments on the News:

"Nordea is committed to being the bank of the future that our customers need," said Elizabeth Fjellerup, Group CMO at Nordea. "Sprinklr provides us with a single platform to enhance every customer experience while empowering our teams to work together with the insights they need to make smart decisions."

"Nordea is driving digital transformation forward within the financial services industry," said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr. "By implementing a single, companywide Sprinklr platform, Nordea has a clear understanding of its marketing and customer service performance along with deep customer insight. We're proud to support Nordea's commitment to delivering an easy digital banking experience."

Additional Resources:

Request a Sprinklr demo.

Read Sprinklr Customer Stories.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr (@Sprinklr) is the world's leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform. We help organizations reach, engage and listen to customers across 26 social channels, 11 messaging channels, and hundreds of millions of forums, blogs, and review sites. Sprinklr is a global company with 1,900 employees helping the world's most valuable enterprises make their customers happier.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005160/en/

Contacts:

Rachel Alvarez

PR@Sprinklr.com