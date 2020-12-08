Shopping app, Wholee Prime, smashes million download mark and reveals UK second lockdown shopping trends

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering shopping app, Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com), has surpassed the symbolically significant milestone of one million downloads on Google Play. Since its launch last August, the challenger-app has averaged over 200,000 downloads per month and continues to position itself as a rival to e-commerce behemoths, Amazon and eBay.

The announcement coincided with the publication of data by Wholee Prime offering fascinating insight into the online shopping trends of UK consumers during the second lockdown.

Data published by the Singapore-based e-retail app shows that average consumer purchases rocketed by 20 per cent in November compared to the previous month.

The data reveals that amidst lockdown specific retail categories saw bumper growth. Sales of 'office stationery and books' soared by one-third (33 per cent) as consumers returned to their home offices.

In the period immediately after the Government's announcement of a second lockdown, sales of 'sports and fitness' purchases increased by 13 per cent as fitness conscious Brits sought to fend off the return of the dreaded lockdown belly.

Sales of gaming and other electronic accessories also shot-up as consumers hunkered down for a long-November. Purchases of home and kitchen appliances, including electric whisks, rose by 40 per cent as the nation prepared for the return of lockdown induced Bake-off Britain.

Commenting, a spokesperson for Wholee Prime, said:

"We were confident there was significant appetite for a new form of shopping. One where consumers know the price they pay is free from exorbitant mark-up costs. Achieving one million downloads of the app in such a short timeframe vindicates our decision.

"Our data analysis offers insight into the lockdown shopping habits of UK consumers. Perhaps predictably, sales of home office equipment, books, fitness equipment and home appliances rose. Another popular category were Beauty and health, which continued to surge while men and women's fashion category fell during the lockdown.

"We are excitedly looking ahead to 2021 and the continued transformation of the online retail market."

About Wholee Prime

Singapore-based shopping app, Wholee Prime, connects members with over 100,000 manufacturers from across the globe. It offers access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a range of categories, including clothing; home & living; beauty & grooming; gadget & fashion accessories; automotive accessories; and office stationery.

Members of Wholee Prime benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform that offers a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products across a range of categories, including modern consumer fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs they usually face.