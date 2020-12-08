Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.12.2020 | 10:39
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

PR Newswire

London, December 8

Keystone Investment Trust plc

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2020.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2020 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/keystone.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary by email at investmenttrusts@invesco.com or at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

8 December 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.