

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate was stable in November, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in November, same as seen in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the previous month. This was also in line with economists' expectations.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 4,152 persons from the previous month to 153,270 in November.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de