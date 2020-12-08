Adapdix secures $8M Series A funding to accelerate growth of AI-powered automation and control software

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapdix Corporation, the digital transformation leader in Edge AI automation and control software, today announced the completion of an $8M Series A funding round, led by WRVI Capital, with participation from Micron Ventures and existing investor X2 Equity.

As the first predictive analytics solution based on an industrial-grade data mesh technology, Adapdix enables ultra-low-latency, predictive maintenance and control. This means that companies can now take the next steps in the Edge AI performance journey, from simply detecting and preventing faults to enabling control and automating self-correcting actions.

Anthony Hill, Founder and CEO at Adapdix, said, "Enterprise companies are increasingly moving processing power closer to the source of the data to increase model accuracy, reduce network cost and congestion, and latency. The Adapdix EdgeOps solution is addressing a significant and growing market need to extract value and control systems at the edge. This investment round will solidify Adapdix's leadership position in the market and enable more enterprise companies to control their end-to-end operations - and ensure uptime - with real-time predictive analytics."

Adapdix's EdgeOps is a software-only solution that combines advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) analytics with a distributed, edge-based control platform. By enabling control where the AI data is, the edge, Adapdix enables a distributed data mesh ecosystem that delivers the new foundation for customer-centric Edge AI deployments.

Nicholas Brathwaite, Founding Managing Partner at WRVI Capital, said, "Adapdix EdgeOps innovative technology provides a scalable multivariable platform allowing enterprises to operationalize AI/ML across critical infrastructure, improving significant uptime and business profitability as it has not been possible before."

"Artificial intelligence will transform how enterprises automate and optimize processes in the workplace," said Andrew Byrnes, director of venture capital at Micron Ventures. "Adapdix has an innovative platform with powerful capabilities to generate data insights that quickly and effectively unlock new levels of productivity and streamlined processes."

Adapdix's EdgeOps will initially focus on manufacturing customers in the semiconductor, electronics, and automotive industries, with more sectors to follow.

About Adapdix

Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer-centric Adapdix EdgeOps platform provides previously unmatched performance increases in uptime of equipment, reduction in supply chain and logistics cost and increases in remote worker control and productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California - see www.adapdix.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359460/Adapdix.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359461/ADAPDIX__Logo.jpg