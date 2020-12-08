

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German ZEW economic sentiment for December and Eurozone GDP and employment data for the third quarter are set for release at 5:00 am ET Tuesday.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it held steady versus the franc, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 126.17 against the yen, 1.2128 against the greenback, 1.0784 against the franc and 0.9085 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



