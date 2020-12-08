SIRC: Solar Integrated Roofing Signs Agreement with Applicant of $500,000,000 USTDA Grant, Solectrac, Inc., to Supply Solar Panels and Related Equipment and Installation

Agreement includes supplying new and existing Solectrac clients and grant projects

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC and roofing systems installation company, today announces the signing of an agreement with Solectrac, Inc, an electric tractor developer and manufacturer located in Northern California and an applicant for a $500,000,000 USTDA grant.

Solar Integrated Roofing will provide solar panels, electric storage, and other power devices along with installation services to Solectrac's existing customers and grant projects where applicable. This agreement also includes future clients' customers and grants.

The $75B global agricultural tractor market is largely supplied by diesel-powered equipment. The continual global demand to reduce pollution with sustainable electric vehicles has propelled the electric-powered tractor market to the forefront of agricultural development, efficiency, and sales. Solectrac already has a 30 HP-equivalent compact electric tractor (CET) and a 40 HP-equivalent eUtility in the largest segment, the under 40 HP category, and is developing a 70 HP-equivalent utility model and a 40 HP row crop model, further expanding their market opportunities.

"The growth in the global agricultural market for alternatively powered tractors is growing exponentially as can be seen just by the increased interest in our products. Signing an agreement with Solar Integrated Roofing provides us with a sustainable, efficient, and off-grid electrical system to power our tractors. We'll now be able to supply complete systems across the globe, regardless of the power grid connectivity or lack thereof, while reducing the equipment costs for our clients,' commented Steve Heckeroth, CEO of Solectrac, Inc.

"Our highly developed, near turnkey level, product and services are perfectly suited for expansion into the agricultural equipment market and brings new opportunities for us to rapidly move into the under-served rural farming communities throughout the U.S. Solectrac has shown top of the line sustainable equipment with reduced downtime, maintenance, and fuel costs. Melding our solar technology with Solectrac's farming equipment will bring significant growth and benefit to this multi-billion-dollar industry. We look forward to working closely with Solectrac, bringing much-needed efficiency and savings to the strained agricultural markets," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation.

About Solectrac

Solectrac, Inc., a California Benefit Corporation and a certified B Corporation, located in Northern California, has developed 100% battery-powered, all-electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac tractors provide an opportunity for farmers around the world to power their tractors by using the sun, wind, and other clean, renewable sources of energy. The company's mission is to offer farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is a 24% owner with $2.6 M of investment as of last month. More information on Ideanomics can be found on their website: https://ideanomics.com/. A recent write-up from Indeanomics and Solectrac on electric tractors: https://ideanomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Solectrac_11_11_2020.pdf

USTDA - The U.S. Trade and Development Agency is an independent agency of the United States government, formed in 1992 to advance economic development and U.S. commercial interests in developing and middle-income countries.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK:SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com.

