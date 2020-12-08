

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production grew, while construction output decreased in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Separate data showed that the trade surplus increased in October as exports rose and imports fell.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.9 percent fall in September. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent decline.



Manufacturing output gained 3.4 percent yearly in October.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 14.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 11.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in October.



Industrial new orders increased 5.2 percent year-on-year in October.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 10.5 percent annually in October, following a 7.9 percent fall in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output declined 1.7 percent monthly in October.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade surplus rose to CZK 33.391 billion in October from CZK 8.967 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 19.1 billion.



In September, the trade surplus was CZK 35.385 billion.



Exports rose 5.6 percent annually in October and imports fell 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports increased by 4.7 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

