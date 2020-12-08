

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.09 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.26 percent decrease in October. Economists had expected a 0.10 percent fall.



Prices for vegetables rose 11.41 percent yearly in November and transportation cost gained 10.81 percent. Prices for metals ornaments and jewelry grew 4.20 percent.



Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 17.67 percent as the international oil prices plummeted.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.06 percent in November.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.78 percent annually in November and rose 0.01 percent from the previous month.



Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 6.22 percent annually in November, following a 7.41 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.52 percent in November.



