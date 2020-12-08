Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products and packaging, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday December 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM Eastern / 9:00 AM Pacific time.

To listen to the webcast, please pre-register at the following link:

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at:

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

